Venezia take all 3 points, after 1-0 victory against Fiorentina

Fiorentina fell to an away defeat at the hands of Venezia at Stadio Pierluigi Penzo on Monday. Venezia were looking for a victory after a 1-1 draw against Cagliari. Fiorentina lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Napoli. At the moment, Venezia are in 15th place on the table and has 8 points while Fiorentina sit in 9th with 12 points after 8 matches.

Venezia found the net first, thanks to Mattia Aramu giving Arancioneroverdi the lead, 36 minutes in. The score at half time was 1-0. Both teams struggled to produce anything in the second half and the game ended 1-0.

For Venezia, David Okereke, Domen Crnigoj, Daan Heymans and Mattia Caldara, came on for Dennis Johnsen, Antonio Vacca, Thomas Henry and Mattia Aramu. Fiorentina brought on Marco Benassi, Lucas Torreira, Nicolas Gonzalez, Youssef Maleh and Erick Pulgar, to replace Alvaro Odriozola, Sofyan Amrabat, Jose Callejon, Giacomo Bonaventura and Alfred Duncan.

The referee booked Pietro Ceccaroni and Ethan Ampadu from Venezia. Fiorentina had the worst of it though, with Sofyan Amrabat, Alvaro Odriozola, Marco Benassi and Riccardo Sottil seeing yellow, and Riccardo Sottil (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Venezia will play away against Sassuolo, while Fiorentina will face Cagliari at home.