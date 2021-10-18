Arsenal held 2-2 by Palace in at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal were held to 2-2 draw by Palace down on Monday at Emirates Stadium. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Arsenal arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous game. Palace had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Leicester City. As the table looks today, Arsenal are in 12th place, with 11 points from 8 matches, while Palace sit in 14th, with 8 points from 8.

The Gunners started the first half well, with a goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 8th minute and seeing the first half out 1-0.

The Eagles fought back, thanks to an early goal from Christian Benteke in the 50th minute. Palace looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Odsonne Edouard after 73 minutes to establish a 2-1. In the end though, their celebrations were kept brief, as Alexandre Lacazette equalised for Arsenal just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 2-2.

Arsenal brought on Albert Sambi Lokonga, Alexandre Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli for Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey. Palace brought on Cheikhou Kouyate, Michael Olise and James Tomkins, to replace Luka Milivojevic, Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard.

There were bookings for Bukayo Saka from Arsenal, and James McArthur, for Palace.

Palace and Arsenal will next play at home to Newcastle United and Aston Villa respectively.