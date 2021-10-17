Visitors stun Villarreal, as Osasuna secure a 2-1 victory

Osasuna's 2-1 win over Villarreal on Sunday, was hard fought at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Both Villarreal and Osasuna arrived fresh from some positive results. Villarreal were looking to continue their run, following a 2-0 victory against Real Betis whilst Osasuna were coming from consecutive wins against Rayo Vallecano and Mallorca. As it stands, Villarreal are in 11th place, with 11 points from 9 matches, while Osasuna sit in 5th, with 17 points from 9.

Los Rojillos started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to a goal from Lucas Torro at the 26 minute mark. The score at half time was 0-1.

The Yellow Submarine staged a comeback in the second half, with Gerard Moreno finding the net after 55 minutes. Osasuna in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with an effort from Ezequiel Avila, leaving the final score at 2-1.

For Villarreal, Alfonso Pedraza, Francis Coquelin, Moi Gomez, Paco Alcacer and Samuel Chukwueze, came on for Alberto Moreno, Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Yeremi Pino and Arnaut Danjuma. Osasuna replaced Javi Martinez, Ezequiel Avila and Oier with Ruben Garcia, Kike Garcia and Jon Moncayola.

There were bookings for Etienne Capoue from Villarreal. For Osasuna, Sergio Herrera, David Garcia, Unai Garcia, Lucas Torro and Ezequiel Avila saw yellow.

Villarreal will next travel to Athletic Bilbao, while Osasuna will face Granada at home.