Udinese fail to take all three points, after 1-1 draw with Bologna

Udinese were held to 1-1 draw by Bologna down on Sunday at the Stadio Friuli. Udinese were looking for a victory following a disappointing 3-3 draw with Sampdoria in their previous game. Bologna were looking to extend their winning run after a 3-0 victory against Lazio. After today's result, Udinese and Bologna are 10th, (9 points) and 8th, (12 points), in the table respectively, after 8 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Bologna fought back the second half, with Musa Barrow finding the net, at 67 minutes. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Beto equalised for Udinese at the 82 minute mark. The game ended 1-1.

For Udinese, Nahuel Molina, Ignacio Pussetto and Brandon Soppy, came on for Jens Stryger Larsen, Iyenoma Destiny Udogie and Gerard Deulofeu. Bologna replaced Mattias Svanberg, Arthur Theate, Luis Binks and Kingsley Michael for Kingsley Michael, Andreas Olsen, Gary Medel and Emanuel Vignato.

The referee booked nine players. Roberto Pereyra from Udinese, who saw yellow cards and Roberto Pereyra (2 yellow cards), sent off with a red, as well as for Bologna Mattias Svanberg, Emanuel Vignato, Lukasz Skorupski, Adama Soumaoro, Nicolas Dominguez, Aaron Hickey and Roberto Soriano also seeing yellows.

Udinese will play their next fixture away against Atalanta, while Bologna will face AC Milan at home.