The Hammers travel to secure all 3 points in 1-0 victory against Everton

West Ham United defeat Everton 1-0 on Sunday at Goodison Park. Everton wanted to improve their league standing after a 1-1 draw against Manchester United. The Hammers, on the other hand, lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Brentford. After today's result, both teams are on 14 points and sit in 7th and 6th places respectively after 8 matches.

After a goalless first half, The Hammers continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Angelo Ogbonna finding the net after 74 minutes, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Everton, Anthony Gordon, came on for Alex Iwobi. The Hammers brought on Craig Dawson, Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko, to replace Tomas Soucek, Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.

The referee booked Michail Antonio and Pablo Fornals for The Hammers.

The Hammers and Everton will next play at home to Tottenham Hotspur and Watford respectively.