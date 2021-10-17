Seville ease past Celta with a 1-0 victory away

Celta on home loss to Seville at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos on Sunday. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Celta arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Elche. Seville were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Granada. As it stands, Celta and Seville currently occupy 16th and 3rd spots in the league, with 7 points and 17 points respectively after 9 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time, seemed to have a positive effect on Seville who started the second half well, with a goal from Rafa Mir, 54 minutes in so at full time it was 1-0 to Seville.

For Celta, Franco Cervi and Thiago Galhardo, came on for Nolito and Fran Beltran. Seville brought on Suso, Thomas Delaney, Erik Lamela, Marcos Acuna and Oscar for Ivan Rakitic, Oliver Torres, Rafa Mir, Lucas Ocampos and Joan Jordan.

There were bookings for Brais Mendez and Iago Aspas from Celta. For Seville, Ivan Rakitic, Jesus Navas and Joan Jordan saw yellow.

Celta will play their next fixture away against Getafe, while Seville will face Levante at home.