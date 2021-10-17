Rayo avoid defeat and secure a 2-1 victory at home to Elche

Elche fell to an away defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday. Rayo were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Osasuna. Elche were looking to extend their winning run after a 1-0 victory against Celta Vigo. At the moment, Rayo are in 4th place on the table and has 16 points while Elche sit in 14th with 9 points after 9 matches.

Elche dominated the first half, thanks to a goal from Lucas Boye in the 14th minute. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Mario Hernandez equalised for Rayo in the 26th minute. The score at half time was 1-1.

Rayo rallied after this and were rewarded, with a goal from Randy Nteka in the 65th minute, leaving the final score at 2-1.

For Rayo, Randy Nteka, Unai Lopez, Kevin Rodrigues, Pathe Ciss and Nikola Maras, came on for Sergi Guardiola, Oscar Trejo, Mario Hernandez, Santi Comesana and Esteban Saveljich. Elche replaced Josan, Raúl Guti, Lucas Perez, Johan Mojica and Guido Carrillo with Gerard Gumbau, Dario Benedetto, Pablo Piatti, Josema and Fidel.

There were bookings for Unai Lopez and Alvaro Garcia from Rayo. For Elche, Gerard Gumbau and Kiko Casilla saw yellow.

Rayo will next play Real Betis away, with Elche facing Espanyol at home.