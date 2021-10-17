Mission accomplished for Juve as they secure a 1-0 home win against Roma

Juventus defeat Roma 1-0 on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium. Both sides arrived on the back of wins. Juve were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two games in the league. The most recent was against the Torino away (1-0), the other to Sampdoria at home (3-2). Roma, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-0 victory against Empoli. As the table looks today, Juve are in 9th place, with 11 points from 8 matches, while Roma sit in 4th, with 15 points from 8.

Juve started the first half well, with Moise Kean finding the net, at 16 minutes to see out the first half 1-0. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

Both managers used allfull available substitutions. For Juve, Alvaro Morata, Dejan Kulusevski, Arthur and Alex Sandro, came on for Federico Chiesa, Moise Kean, Federico Bernardeschi and Mattia De Sciglio, Roma brought on Stephan El Shaarawy and Eldor Shomurodov, to replace Nicolo Zaniolo and Jordan Veretout.

There were bookings for Wojciech Szczesny, Mattia De Sciglio and Danilo from Juve. For Roma, Tammy Abraham, Stephan El Shaarawy, Eldor Shomurodov, Gianluca Mancini and Rick Karsdorp saw yellow.

Juve will next play Internazionale away, with Roma facing Napoli at home.