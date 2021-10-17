Its all even at the WWK Arena, after Augsburg draw 1-1 with Arminia

Augsburg were held to 1-1 draw by Arminia down on Sunday at the WWK Arena. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Augsburg were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund. Arminia were beaten 4-0 in the previous match against Bayer Leverkusen. As the table looks today, Augsburg are in 16th place, with 6 points from 8 matches, while Arminia sit in 17th, with 5 points from 8.

Fuggerstädter started well, thanks to a goal from Reece Oxford, 19 minutes in, finalising the first half 1-0.

Arminia took the lead in the second half, with Jacob Laursen finding the net in the 77th minute and seeing the game end 1-1.

For Augsburg, Sergio Cordova, Jan Moravek, Iago, Alfred Finnbogason and Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee, came on for Ruben Vargas, Andi Zeqiri, Mads Pedersen, Andre Hahn and Daniel Caligiuri. Arminia brought on Alessandro Schopf, Edimilson Fernandes, Fabian Klos and Florian Kruger for Masaya Okugawa, Patrick Wimmer, Janni Serra and Robin Hack.

There were bookings for Ruben Vargas, Andre Hahn and Sergio Cordova from Augsburg. For Arminia, Patrick Wimmer saw yellow.

Augsburg will next travel to Mainz, while Arminia will face Borussia Dortmund at home.