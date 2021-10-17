Home fans rewarded with a 3-1 win, as Cagliari beat Sampdoria

Sampdoria fell to an away defeat at the hands of Cagliari at Unipol Domus on Sunday. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Cagliari arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Venezia in their previous game. Sampdoria, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Udinese. After today's result, both teams are on 6 points and occupy 16th and 17th places respectively after 8 matches.

Cagliari started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with an early goal from Joao Pedro in the 4th minute. They then managed to see out the first half 1-0.

Cagliari continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Martin Caceres in the 74th minute. However, The Blue-circled weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Morten Thorsby at the 82 minute mark. In the end though, The Islanders just before the final whistle increased their lead following another Joao Pedro goal. The game ended with a 3-1 win for Cagliari.

For Cagliari, Alessandro Deiola, Luca Ceppitelli and Leonardo Pavoletti, came on for Dalbert, Diego Godin and Keita Balde. Sampdoria brought on Francesco Caputo, Valerio Verre, Nicola Murru and Fabio Depaoli for Manolo Gabbiadini, Kristoffer Askildsen, Tommaso Augello and Bartosz Bereszynski.

There were bookings for Andrea Carboni, Alessandro Deiola, Kevin Strootman and Leonardo Pavoletti from Cagliari. For Sampdoria, Morten Thorsby and Maya Yoshida saw yellow.

Cagliari will next travel to Fiorentina, while Sampdoria will face Spezia Calcio at home.