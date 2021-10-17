Genoa fail to take all three points, after 2-2 draw with Sassuolo

On Sunday, Genoa and Sassuolo were held to a 2-2 draw at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Genoa arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 1-0 to Salernitana whilst Sassuolo were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Internazionale. As the table looks today, Genoa and Sassuolo currently occupy 17th and 14th spots in the league, with 6 points and 8 points respectively after 8 matches.

Sassuolo started the first half well, with Gianluca Scamacca finding the net at the 17 minute mark. Neroverdi looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a second effort from Gianluca Scamacca in the 20th minute to establish a 2-0. However, Genoa at the 27 minute mark hit back though via a Mattia Destro goal, which saw the first half end 1-2.

The Griffin took the lead in the second half, thanks to a goal from Johan Vasquez just before the final whistle. The game ended wih a 2-2 draw.

For Genoa, Caleb Ekuban, Yayah Kallon, Andrea Cambiaso, Valon Behrami and Felipe Caicedo, came on for Stefano Sabelli, Milan Badelj, Davide Biraschi, Abdoulaye Toure and Goran Pandev. Sassuolo brought on Abdou Harroui, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos, Gregoire Defrel, Francesco Magnanelli and Edoardo Goldaniga, to replace Giacomo Raspadori, Filip Djuricic, Gianluca Scamacca, Domenico Berardi and Maxime Lopez.

There were bookings for Davide Biraschi, Mattia Destro and Stefano Sturaro from Genoa, and Davide Frattesi, Vlad Chiriches, Abdou Harroui and Jeremy Toljan, for Sassuolo.

Genoa will next travel to Torino, while Sassuolo will face Venezia at home.