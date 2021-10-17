Depleted Bayer Leverkusen stunned by Bayern Munich, in a 5-1 defeat at the Bay Arena

Bayern Munich snatched all three points from Bayer Leverkusen in a 5-1 victory on Sunday, at the Bay Arena. Bayer had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning their previous two games against Arminia Bielefeld away and Mainz at home, by 4-0 and 1-0 respectively. Bayern, on the other hand, were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Eintracht Frankfurt. After today's result, Bayer are in 3rd place on the table and has 16 points while Bayern sit in 1st with 19 points after 8 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The Reds, with an early goal from Robert Lewandowski in the 3rd minute. Bayern looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a 2nd effort from Robert Lewandowski, 30 minutes in to establish a 2-0. The momentum was now with The Reds, who then scored again through a goal from Thomas Muller at the 34 minute mark to establish a 3-0. The momentum was now with Bayern, who then scored again through a goal from Serge Gnabry at the 35 minute mark to establish a 4-0. However they weren't finished yet and Serge Gnabry made it 5-0 at the 37 minute mark, finalising the first half 0-5.

Bayer started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with Patrik Schick finding the net, 55 minutes in, leaving the final score at 5-1.

For Bayer, Edmond Tapsoba, Amine Adli, Karim Bellarabi, Lucas Alario and Panagiotis Retsos, came on for Paulinho, Moussa Diaby, Jeremie Frimpong, Patrik Schick and Florian Wirtz. Bayern replaced Josip Stanisic, Marcel Sabitzer, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman and Omar Richards with Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski and Niklas Sule.

Bayer will next play FC Köln away, with Bayern facing Hoffenheim at home.