Carlo Castellani stunned as Atalanta put 4 past Empoli

Atalanta rolls over Empoli 4-1 on Sunday at Carlo Castellani. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Empoli were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Roma. Atalanta, on the other hand, were beaten 3-2 in the previous match against AC Milan. After today's result, Empoli and Atalanta currently occupy 11th and 6th spots in the table, with 9 points and 14 points respectively after 8 matches.

Atalanta started the game well, with Josip Ilicic opening the rout at the 11 minute mark. Atalanta looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a 2nd effort from Josip Ilicic in the 26th minute to establish a 2-0. However, Azzurri secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Federico Di Francesco, 30 minutes in to see out the first half 1-2.

The Goddess started the second half with renewed vigour, with an early calamitous own goal from Mattia Viti in the 49th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Duvan Zapata just before the final whistle to make it 4-1.

For Empoli, Lorenzo Tonelli, Filippo Bandinelli, Patrick Cutrone, Nedim Bajrami and Fabiano Parisi, came on for Simone Romagnoli, Nicolas Haas, Szymon Zurkowski, Federico Di Francesco and Riccardo Marchizza. Atalanta brought on Remo Freuler, Duvan Zapata, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Matteo Lovato and Giuseppe Pezzella for Rafael Toloi, Luis Muriel, Josip Ilicic, Teun Koopmeiners and Davide Zappacosta.

There were bookings for Riccardo Marchizza, Leo Stulac and Filippo Bandinelli from Empoli, and Remo Freuler and Jose Luis Palomino, for Atalanta.

Empoli will play their next fixture away against Salernitana, while Atalanta will face Udinese at home.