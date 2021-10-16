Visitors fail to take points as Lazio beat Inter 3-1

Lazio's 3-1 win over Internazionale on Saturday, was hard fought at the Stadio Olympico. Lazio were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 3-0 to Bologna. Inter were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-1 win against Sassuolo in their last match. As the table looks today, Lazio and Inter are 5th, (14 points) and 3rd, (17 points), in the league respectively, after 8 matches.

Nerazzurri started the game well, with Ivan Perisic finding the net at the 12 minute mark and managed to see out the first half 0-1.

Lazio continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Ciro Immobile finding the net in the 64th minute. The momentum was now with The White and Sky Blues, who then scored again through a goal from Felipe Anderson, 81 minutes in to establish a 2-1. Lazio then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-1.

For Lazio, Manuel Lazzari, Luis Alberto, Mattia Zaccagni, Danilo Cataldi and Jean Akpa, came on for Elseid Hysaj, Toma Basic, Pedro, Lucas Leiva and Felipe Anderson. Inter brought on Joaquin Correa, Denzel Dumfries, Matias Vecino, Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu, to replace Ivan Perisic, Alessandro Bastoni, Roberto Gagliardini, Edin Dzeko and Nicolo Barella.

There were bookings for Toma Basic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Felipe Anderson from Lazio. For Inter, Roberto Gagliardini, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa and Matteo Darmian saw yellow.

Lazio will play their next game away against Hellas Verona, while Inter will face Juventus at home.