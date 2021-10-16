Points shared, as Levante play out a goal-less draw at the Ciutat de Valencia

Saturday's fixture between Levante and Getafe delivered a goalless draw at the Ciutat de Valencia. Levante were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 1-0 to Mallorca. Getafe secured a point against Real Sociedad in their previous match. As the table looks today, Levante are in 18th place, with 5 points from 9 matches, while Getafe sit in 20th, with 2 points from 9.

For Levante, Alejandro Cantero, Enric Franquesa and Dani Gomez, came on for Gonzalo Melero, Jorge De Frutos Sebastian and Roberto Soldado. Getafe brought on Enes Unal, Darío Poveda, Juan Iglesias and Allan Nyom for Sandro Ramirez, David Timor, Damian Suarez and Carles Alena.

There were bookings for Jorge Miramon, Jose Luis Morales and Carlos Clerc from Levante, and David Timor, Mathias Olivera and Mauro Arambarri, for Getafe.

Levante will next travel to Seville, while Getafe will face Celta Vigo at home.