Points shared, as Gladbach play out a 1-1 draw at the Borussia Park

On Saturday, Gladbach and Stuttgart were held to a 1-1 draw at the Borussia Park. Both sides arrived on the back of wins. Gladbach were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Wolfsburg away (3-1), the other to Borussia Dortmund at home (1-0). Stuttgart were able to continue their winning streak after a 3-1 win against Hoffenheim in their last match. As things stand, Gladbach are in 10th place, with 11 points from 8 matches, while Stuttgart sit in 12th, with 9 points from 8.

It was an impressive opening from Stuttgart, thanks to Konstantinos Mavropanos giving The Reds the lead in the 15th minute. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Jonas Hofmann equalised for Gladbach just before half-time, which saw the first half end 1-1. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 1-1 at full time.

For Gladbach, Patrick Herrmann, Alassane Plea, Keanan Bennetts and Florian Neuhaus, came on for Luca Netz, Lars Stindl, Joe Scally and Kouadio Kone. Stuttgart brought on Philipp Forster, Wahidullah Faghir and Daniel Didavi, to replace Tanguy Coulibaly, Omar Marmoush and Atakan Karazor.

There were bookings for Kouadio Kone, Patrick Herrmann and Keanan Bennetts from Gladbach. For Stuttgart, Atakan Karazor, Chris Fuhrich and Marc Kempf saw yellow.

Gladbach will next travel to BSC, while Stuttgart will face Union Berlin at home.