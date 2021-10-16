Points secure for Spezia as they ease past Salernitana 2-1

Spezia Calcio eased past Salernitana in a 2-1 victory on Saturday at the Stadio Alberto Picco. Spezia were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Hellas Verona. Salernitana had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 1-0 victory against Genoa. As the table looks today, both teams are on 4 points and occupy 19th and 18th places respectively after 8 matches.

granate started the game well, thanks to a goal from Simy in the 39th minute, finishing the first half 0-1.

Spezia staged a comeback in the second half, with David Strelec finding the net at the 51 minute mark. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Viktor Kovalenko in the 76th minute with a final score of 2-1.

For Spezia, Rey Manaj, Daniele Verde and Suf Podgoreanu, came on for David Strelec, M'bala Nzola and Eddie Salcedo. Salernitana replaced Wajdi Kechrida, Andrea Schiavone, Cedric Gondo, Nadir Zortea and Edoardo Vergani with Norbert Gyomber, Grigoris Kastanos, Milan Djuric, Luca Ranieri and Mamadou Coulibaly.

There were bookings for Emmanuel Gyasi and Rey Manaj from Spezia, and Joel Obi, Mamadou Coulibaly and Luca Ranieri, for Salernitana.

Spezia will next travel to Sampdoria, while Salernitana will face Empoli at home.