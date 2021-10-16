Points secure for Man City as they ease past Burnley 2-0

Manchester City snatched all three points from Burnley in a 2-0 victory on Saturday, at the Etihad Stadium. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Man City wanted to continue adding points after a 2-2 draw against Liverpool while Burnley secured a point against Norwich City in their previous match. As it stands, Man City are in 2nd place on the table and has 17 points while Burnley sit in 19th with 3 points after 8 matches.

Man City started the first half well, with Bernardo Silva giving Man City the lead, at 12 minutes. They then managed to see out the first half 1-0.

Cityzens continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Kevin De Bruyne, 70 minutes in. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 2-0 to Man City.

Both coaches used the full entitlement. For Man City, Ruben Dias, Fernandinho and Cole Palmer, came on for Aymeric Laporte, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, Burnley brought on Ashley Barnes, Johann Gudmundsson and Jay Rodriguez, to replace Maxwel Cornet, Jack Cork and Chris Wood.

The referee booked Aymeric Laporte for Man City.

Burnley and Man City will next play away to Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.