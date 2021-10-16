Norwich and Brighton share points, in a goal-less draw

On Saturday, Norwich and Brighton were held to a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Norwich wanted to improve their league standing after a scoreless draw against Burnley in their previous match. Brighton, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Arsenal. As things stand, Norwich and Brighton currently occupy 20th and 4th spots in the table, with 2 points and 15 points respectively after 8 matches.

Both managers used all available substitutions. For Norwich, Milot Rashica, Lukas Rupp and Adam Idah, came on for Josh Sargent, Mathias Normann and Teemu Pukki, Brighton brought on Tariq Lamptey, Solly March and Alexis MacAllister to replace Joel Veltman, Marc Cucurella and Jakub Moder.

There were bookings for Ozan Kabak, Dimitris Giannoulis and Teemu Pukki from Norwich, and Joel Veltman, Adam Lallana, Marc Cucurella, Shane Duffy and Dan Burn, for Brighton.

Norwich will next play Chelsea away, with Brighton facing Manchester City at home.