Mission accomplished for Union Berlin as they secure a 2-0 home win against Wolfsburg

Union Berlin snatched all three points from Wolfsburg in a 2-0 victory on Saturday, at the An der Alten Försterei Stadium. Union Berlin were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two games against Mainz away and Arminia Bielefeld at home, by 2-1 and 1-0 respectively. Wolfsburg, on the other hand, lost 3-1 in the last match they played against B Mönchengladbach. Following today's result, Union Berlin are in 5th place, with 15 points from 8 matches, while Wolfsburg sit in 6th, with 13 points from 8.

After an un-eventful first half, The Iron Ones certainly were out of the blocks quickly in the second half, with an early goal from Taiwo Awoniyi in the 49th minute. Union Berlin then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Sheraldo Becker at the 82 minute mark with a final score of 2-0.

For Union Berlin, Sheraldo Becker, Andreas Voglsammer, Kevin Behrens and Bastian Oczipka, came on for Max Kruse, Genki Haraguchi, Taiwo Awoniyi and Niko Giesselmann. Wolfsburg brought on Ridle Baku, Aster Vranckx, Wout Weghorst and Felix Nmecha, to replace Luca Waldschmidt, Josuha Guilavogui, Maximilian Philipp and Dodi Lukebakio.

There were bookings for Niko Giesselmann, Robin Knoche and Paul Jaeckel from Union Berlin, and John Brooks, for Wolfsburg.

Union Berlin will next travel to Stuttgart, while Wolfsburg will face SC Freiburg at home.