Liverpool cruise past Watford, scoring 5 without reply at Vicarage Road

Liverpool ease to a comfortable 5-0 win at Vicarage Road. Watford arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 1-0 to Leeds United. Liverpool, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. After today's result, Watford and Liverpool currently occupy 15th and 1st spots in the table, with 7 points and 18 points respectively after 8 matches.

Liverpool started the first half well, with Sadio Mane opening the rout at the 8 minute mark. The Reds then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Roberto Firmino in the 37th minute. The first half ended 0-2.

Liverpool started the second half with an intensified spirit, with Roberto Firmino finding the net again at the 52 minute mark. The momentum was now with The Reds, who then scored again through a goal from Mohamed Salah at the 54 minute mark to establish a 4-0. Liverpool then scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a hat trick effort from Roberto Firmino just before the final whistle to make it 5-0.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Watford, Tom Cleverley, Jeremy Ngakia and Joao Pedro, came on for Adam Masina, Kiko Femenia and Emmanuel Dennis, Liverpool brought on Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Neco Williams, to replace Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner.

Liverpool and Watford will next play away to Manchester United and Everton respectively.