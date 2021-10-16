Leicester City earn hard-fought win over Manchester United

On Saturday, Manchester United suffer an away defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Leicester wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in their previous game. Man U are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. After today's result, Leicester are in 11th place, with 11 points from 8 matches, while Man U sit in 5th, with 14 points from 8.

The Red Devils found the net first, with Mason Greenwood giving Man U the lead, at 19 minutes. However, their lead was short lived, as Youri Tielemans equalised for The Foxes in the 31st minute, finalising the first half 1-1.

Leicester rallied after this and were rewarded, thanks to Caglar Soyuncu finding the net at the 78 minute mark. However, the good fortune didn't last for long. An equalizer from Marcus Rashford at the 82 minute mark brought Man U level. However, each side looked hungry to win and Leicester then found the back of the net, at 83 minutes thanks to Jamie Vardy, taking the score to 3-2. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Patson Daka just before the final whistle to make it 4-2.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Leicester, Ayoze Perez, Patson Daka and Jannik Vestergaard, came on for James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho and Jonny Evans, Man U brought on Marcus Rashford, Scott Mctominay and Jesse Lingard to replace Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic and Mason Greenwood.

The referee booked Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Paul Pogba for Man U.

Leicester will next travel to Brentford, while Man U will face Liverpool at home.