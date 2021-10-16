Leeds United succumb to Southampton with 1-0 defeat at St. Mary's Stadium

Soton enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Leeds United at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday. Soton were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 3-1 to Chelsea. Leeds were looking to extend their winning run after a 1-0 victory against Watford. After today's result, Soton are currently 15th with 7 points from 8 matches, while Leeds sit in 17th, with 6 points from 8.

After an un-eventful first half, Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time, seemed to have a positive effect on Soton who started the second half well, with Armando Broja finding the net, 53 minutes in. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 1-0 to Soton.

Both coaches used the full entitlement. For Soton, Stuart Armstrong, Theo Walcott and Nathan Tella, came on for Moussa Djenepo, Armando Broja and Mohamed Elyounoussi, Leeds brought on Adam Forshaw, Joe Gelhardt and Crysencio Summerville to replace Rodrigo Moreno, Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts.

There were bookings for Jan Bednarek and Alex McCarthy from Soton, and Tyler Roberts, Pascal Struijk and Diego Llorente, for Leeds.

Leeds and Soton will next play at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley respectively.