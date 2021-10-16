Home defeat for Villa, as Wolves secure the win

Wolverhampton Wanderers strolled past Aston Villa with a 3-2 win on Saturday at Villa Park. Villa were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Tottenham Hotspur while Wolves were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Newcastle United and Southampton. As things stand, Villa are in 12th place, with 10 points from 8 matches, while Wolves sit in 8th, with 12 points from 8.

After an un-eventful first half, Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time, seemed to have a positive effect on Villa who started the second half well, with an early goal from Danny Ings in the 48th minute. The momentum was now with The Villa, who then scored again through a goal from John McGinn at the 68 minute mark to establish a 2-0. However, Wolves weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Romain Saiss at the 80 minute mark. Wolves looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Conor Coady at the 85 minute mark to establish a 2-2. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Ruben Neves just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-2.

Both coaches used the full entitlement. For Villa, Marvelous Nakamba, Jacob Ramsey and Ashley Young, came on for Douglas Luiz, Emiliano Buendia and Matty Cash, Wolves brought on Fabio Silva, Daniel Podence and Raul Jimenez to replace Fernando Marcal, Joao Moutinho and Hee-chan Hwang.

There were bookings for Tyrone Mings and Ollie Watkins from Villa, and Ruben Neves, Conor Coady and Leander Dendoncker, for Wolves.

Wolves and Villa will next play away to Leeds United and Arsenal respectively.