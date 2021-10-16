Hertha travel to secure all 3 points in 2-1 victory against Frankfurt

BSC beat Eintracht Frankfurt with a thumping 2-1 victory on Saturday at the Commerzbank Arena. Frankfurt were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Hertha had lost their previous match against SC Freiburg. After today's result, Frankfurt are in 14th place on the table and has 8 points while Hertha sit in 12th with 9 points after 8 matches.

The first half of the game started well for Hertha, thanks to Marco Richter finding the net early in the first half, finalising the first half 0-1.

The Old Lady continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Jurgen Ekkelenkamp in the 63rd minute. In the end though, Frankfurt in the 78th minute hit back though with a Goncalo Paciencia goal, leaving the final score at 2-1.

For Frankfurt, Almamy Toure, Daichi Kamada, Rafael Borre and Goncalo Paciencia, came on for Timothy Chandler, Jesper Lindstrom, Sam Lammers and Kristijan Jakic. Hertha brought on Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Ishak Belfodil, Dennis Jastrzembski and Kevin-Prince Boateng, to replace Krzysztof Piatek, Marco Richter, Maximilian Mittelstadt and Vladimir Darida.

There were bookings for Kristijan Jakic from Frankfurt, and Marco Richter and Alexander Schwolow, for Hertha.

Frankfurt will next travel to Bochum, while Hertha will face B Mönchengladbach at home.