Chelsea earn hard-fought win over Brentford

Brentford on Saturday lost to Chelsea on a home defeat at Brentford Community Stadium. Both teams arrived on the back of wins. Brentford were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Chelsea were able to continue their winning streak after a 3-1 win against Southampton in their last match. As the table looks today, Brentford are in 7th place, with 12 points from 8 matches, while Chelsea sit in 1st, with 19 points from 8.

It was an impressive opening from Chelsea, with Ben Chilwell finding the net just before half-time, finalising the first half 0-1. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 1-0 at full time.

For Brentford, Marcus Forss and Saman Ghoddos, came on for Frank Onyeka and Sergi Canos. Chelsea brought on Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Reece James, to replace Mateo Kovacic, Romelu Lukaku and Cesar Azpilicueta.

There were bookings for Sergi Canos from Brentford, and Mateo Kovacic, for Chelsea.

Chelsea and Brentford will next play at home to Norwich City and Leicester City respectively.