Borussia Dortmund squeeze past Mainz in 3-1 win at the Signal Iduna Park

On Saturday, Mainz suffer an away defeat to Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund were looking to pick up points after winning last match while Mainz lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Union Berlin. Following today's result, Dortmund are in 4th place on the table and has 15 points while Mainz sit in 10th with 10 points after 8 matches.

Dortmund started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to an early goal from Marco Reus in the 3rd minute, seeing out the first half 1-0.

Dortmund started the second half with an intensified spirit, with a goal from Erling Haaland at the 54 minute mark. However, The 05ers weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Jonathan Michael Burkardt in the 87th minute. Die Borussen in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with a 2nd effort from Erling Haaland and seeing the game end 3-1.

For Dortmund, Thorgan Hazard, Marin Pongracic, Marius Wolf, Axel Witsel and Reinier, came on for Donyell Malen, Mats Hummels, Julian Brandt, Emre Can and Marco Reus. Mainz replaced Aaron Martin, Jonathan Michael Burkardt, Alexander Hack, Lee Jae Sung and Matondo-Merveille Papela with Anderson Lucoqui, Stefan Bell, Marcus Ingvartsen, Leandro Martins and Anton Stach.

There were bookings for Nico Schulz and Manuel Akanji from Dortmund, and Stefan Bell, Marcus Ingvartsen, Niklas Tauer and Moussa Niakhate, for Mainz.

Dortmund will next travel to Arminia Bielefeld, while Mainz will face Augsburg at home.