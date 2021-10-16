Bochum return home with all 3 points, after beating Greuther Fürth 1-0

Bochum strolled past Greuther Fürth with a 1-0 win on Saturday at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer. Both sides came from defeats in their previous league games. Greuther Fürth were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to FC Köln whilst Bochum lost 3-0 in the last match they played against RB Leipzig. As things stand, Greuther Fürth and Bochum currently occupy 18th and 15th spots in the league, with 1 point and 7 points respectively after 8 matches.

After a goalless first half, Bochum continued to apply pressure in the second, with Anthony Losilla giving Bochum the lead, at 80 minutes. The final result, Greuther Fürth 0, Bochum 1.

For Greuther Fürth, Julian Green, Jamie Leweling, Dickson Abiama and Gian-Luca Itter, came on for Jeremy Dudziak, Timothy Tillmann, Cedric Itten and Jetro Willems. Bochum brought on Takuma Asano, Danny Blum, Kostas Stafylidis and Soma Novothny, to replace Milos Pantovic, Gerrit Holtmann, Eduard Lowen and Sebastian Polter.

There were bookings for Paul Seguin and Cedric Itten from Greuther Fürth, and Manuel Riemann, Anthony Losilla, Erhan Masovic and Vasilis Lampropoulos, for Bochum.

Greuther Fürth will next travel to RB Leipzig, while Bochum will face Eintracht Frankfurt at home.