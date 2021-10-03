Visiting Villa left with nothing after Spurs take all 3 points

Tottenham Hotspur eased past Aston Villa in a 2-1 victory on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Arsenal whilst Villa were coming from consecutive wins against Manchester United and Everton. As it stands, Spurs are in 8th place on the table and has 12 points while Villa sit in 10th with 10 points after 7 matches.

The Lilywhites started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with a goal from Pierre Hojbjerg in the 27th minute, finishing the first half 1-0.

The Villa took the lead in the second half, thanks to a goal from Ollie Watkins, 67 minutes in. Spurs in turn, then responded at the 71 minute mark increasing their lead with an effort from Lucas Moura so at full time it was 2-1 to Spurs.

For Spurs, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Salvatierra, came on for Tanguy Ndombele and Lucas Moura. Villa brought on Emiliano Buendia and Bertrand Traore, to replace Jacob Ramsey and Kortney Hause.

There were bookings for Oliver Skipp and Cristian Romero from Spurs, and Jacob Ramsey, for Villa.

Spurs will next play Newcastle United away, with Villa facing Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.