The Hammers suffer defeat away to Brentford

Brentford beat West Ham United with a thumping 2-1 victory on Sunday at London Stadium. The Hammers were looking to pick up points, following a 2-1 victory against Leeds United. Brentford, on the other hand, secured a point against Liverpool in their previous match. As the table looks today, The Hammers are in 9th place on the table and has 11 points while Brentford sit in 7th with 12 points after 7 matches.

The Bees started strongly in the first half, with Bryan Mbeumo finding the net at the 20 minute mark. The score at half time was 0-1.

The Hammers took the lead in the second half, thanks to Jarrod Bowen finding the net in the 80th minute. In the end though, Brentford just before the final whistle took the victory following a Yoane Wissa goal, which sealed the victory for the visitors.

There were bookings for Kurt Zouma and Declan Rice from The Hammers, and Christian Norgaard, Sergi Canos and Zanka, for Brentford.

The Hammers will next travel to Everton, while Brentford will face Chelsea at home.