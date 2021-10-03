Leicester drop points against Palace: 2-2 at Selhurst Park

On Sunday, Palace and Leicester were held to a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Palace arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion. Leicester secured a point against Burnley in their previous match. As the table looks today, Palace are in 14th place, with 7 points from 7 matches, while Leicester sit in 13th, with 8 points from 7.

It was an impressive opening from The Foxes, thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho finding the net at the 31 minute mark. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Jamie Vardy in the 37th minute, to take a 0-2 lead into half time.

Palace took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Michael Olise in the 61st minute. The Eagles then scored once more and found an equaliser thanks to a goal from Jeffrey Schlupp at the 72 minute mark to make it 2-2.

Both managers used all substitutions. For Palace, Michael Olise, Jeffrey Schlupp and Christian Benteke, came on for Jordan Ayew, Conor Gallagher and Odsonne Edouard, Leicester brought on Boubakary Soumare, James Maddison and Marc Albrighton to replace Hamza Choudhury, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman.

There were bookings for Joachim Andersen and James McArthur from Palace. For Leicester, Ryan Bertrand, Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes saw yellow.

Palace will next travel to Arsenal, while Leicester will face Manchester United at home.