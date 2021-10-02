Visiting Soton left with nothing after Chelsea take all 3 points

Southampton fell to an away defeat at the hands of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Chelsea arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing 1-0 to Manchester City in their last match. Soton, on the other hand, lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Wolverhampton Wanderers. After today's result, Chelsea and Soton currently occupy 1st and 17th spots in the league, with 16 points and 4 points respectively after 7 matches.

Chelsea scored first, thanks to Trevoh Chalobah giving The Blues the lead at the 9 minute mark, ending the first half 1-0.

Soton took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from James Ward Prowse at the 61 minute mark. However, each side looked hungry to win and Chelsea then found the back of the net, 84 minutes in thanks to Timo Werner, taking the score to 2-1. However they weren't finished yet and Ben Chilwell made it 3-1 just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-1.

Both coaches used all available substitutions. For Chelsea, Mason Mount, Jorginho and Ross Barkley, came on for Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Soton brought on Ibrahima Diallo, Moussa Djenepo and Mohamed Elyounoussi to replace Theo Walcott, Nathan Tella and Nathan Redmond.

The referee booked Thiago Silva from Chelsea. Soton had the worst of it though, with Oriol Romeu, Mohammed Salisu and Moussa Djenepo seeing yellow, and James Ward Prowse then sent off with a red.

Chelsea will next travel to Brentford, while Soton will face Leeds United at home.