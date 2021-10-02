Victory denied for Newcastle, as Wolves secure a 2-1 home win

Wolves enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Newcastle United at Molineux Stadium on Saturday. Wolves were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Newcastle had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Watford. Following today's result, Wolves are in 10th place, with 9 points from 7 matches, while Newcastle sit in 19th, with 3 points from 7.

Wolves started strongly in the first half, with Hee-chan Hwang finding the net, 20 minutes in. However, their lead was short lived, as Jeff Hendrick equalised for Newcastle just before half-time, to take a 1-1 lead into half time.

Wolves rallied after this and were rewarded, thanks to Hee-chan Hwang finding the net again, 58 minutes in, leaving the final score at 2-1.

For Wolves, Leander Dendoncker and Adama Traore, came on for Trincao and Hee-chan Hwang. Newcastle brought on Jeff Hendrick, Jacob Murphy and Dwight Gayle, to replace Joseph Willock, Javi Manquillo and Miguel Almiron.

The referee booked Ciaran Clark and Javi Manquillo for Newcastle.

Wolves will next play Aston Villa away, with Newcastle facing Tottenham Hotspur at home.