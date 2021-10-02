Leeds avoid defeat and secure a 1-0 victory at home to Watford

Leeds United eased past Watford in a 1-0 victory on Saturday at Elland Road. Leeds were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to West Ham United. Watford, on the other hand, secured a point against Newcastle United in their previous match. As things stand, Leeds are in 16th place on the table and has 6 points while Watford sit in 14th with 7 points after 7 matches.

Leeds started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to Diego Llorente giving The Whites the lead, 18 minutes in, to take a 1-0 lead into half time. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Leeds, Tyler Roberts and Pascal Struijk, came on for Stuart Dallas and Mateusz Klich. Watford brought on Ken Sema, Joao Pedro and Christian Kabasele, to replace Joshua King, Ozan Tufan and Francisco Sierralta.

The referee booked three players from Watford, Kiko Femenia, Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis.

Leeds will next travel to Southampton, while Watford will face Liverpool at home.