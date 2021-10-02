Its all even at Old Trafford, after Man U draw 1-1 with Everton

Man U were held to 1-1 draw by Everton down on Saturday at Old Trafford. Man U were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 1-0 to Aston Villa. Everton, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-0 win against Norwich City in their last match. Following today's result, both teams are on 14 points and sit in 2nd and 3rd places respectively after 7 matches.

The Red Devils started the game well, with Anthony Martial giving Man U the lead just before half-time

Everton took the lead in the second half, thanks to Andros Townsend finding the net, at 65 minutes, leaving the final score at 1-1.

For Man U, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba, came on for Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani and Fred. Everton brought on Tom Davies and Lewis Norman Dobbin, to replace Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray.

There were bookings for Mason Greenwood from Man U, and Abdoulaye Doucoure, for Everton.

Man U will next travel to Leicester City, while Everton will face West Ham United at home.