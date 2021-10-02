Burnley and Norwich can only manage a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor

Burnley were held to 0-0 draw by Norwich down on Saturday at Turf Moor. Burnley arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Leicester City in their previous game. Norwich were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against Everton. As the table looks today, Burnley and Norwich currently occupy 18th and 20th spots in the table, with 3 points and 1 point respectively after 7 matches.

Both managers used the full entitlement. For Burnley, Jay Rodriguez, Johann Gudmundsson and Ashley Barnes, came on for Matej Vydra, Aaron Lennon and Chris Wood, Norwich brought on Milot Rashica, Lukas Rupp and Adam Idah to replace Teemu Pukki, Pierre Lees-Melou and Josh Sargent.

There were bookings for James Tarkowski, Chris Wood, Matthew Lowton, Josh Brownhill and Jay Rodriguez from Burnley. For Norwich, Mathias Normann and Max Aarons saw yellow.

Burnley will next travel to Manchester City, while Norwich will face Brighton & Hove Albion at home.