Brighton play out a goal-less draw against Arsenal at the Amex Stadium

On Saturday, Brighton and Arsenal were held to a 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium. Brighton wanted to improve their league standing after a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace while Arsenal were coming from consecutive wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley. Following today's result, Brighton are in 5th place on the table and has 14 points while Arsenal sit in 9th with 10 points after 7 matches.

For Brighton, Alexis MacAllister and Solly March, came on for Jakub Moder and Pascal Gross. Arsenal brought on Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, to replace Martin Odegaard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka.

There were bookings for Neal Maupay and Joel Veltman from Brighton, and Thomas Partey, for Arsenal.

Brighton will next travel to Norwich City, while Arsenal will face Crystal Palace at home.