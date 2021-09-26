Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Southampton 1-0 at St. Mary's Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers snatched all three points from Southampton in a 1-0 victory on Sunday, at St. Mary's Stadium. Soton wanted to continue adding points after a scoreless draw against Manchester City in their previous match. Wolves, on the other hand, lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Brentford. Following today's result, Soton and Wolves currently occupy 16th and 13th spots in the table, with 4 points and 6 points respectively after 6 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Wolves continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Raul Jimenez giving Wolves the lead in the 61st minute. The final result, Soton 0, Wolves 1.

Soton brought on Armando Broja, Moussa Djenepo and Shane Long for Che Adams, Nathan Redmond and Kyle Walker-Peters. Wolves brought on Adama Traore, Ki-Jana Hoever and Ruben Neves, to replace Daniel Podence, Nelson Semedo and Hee-chan Hwang.

Soton will next travel to Chelsea, while Wolves will face Newcastle United at home.