Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal beats Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 on Sunday at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the Burnley away (1-0), the other to Norwich City at home (1-0). Spurs had lost their previous match against Chelsea. As the table looks today, both teams are on 9 points and occupy 10th and 11th places respectively after 6 matches.

Arsenal started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Emile Smith-Rowe finding the net in the 12th minute. The Gunners looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 27 minutes in to establish a 2-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Bukayo Saka, 34 minutes in to see out the first half 3-0.

Spurs took the lead in the second half, thanks to Heung Min Son finding the net at the 79 minute mark so at full time it was 3-1 to Arsenal.

Arsenal brought on Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Nuno Tavares for Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe. Spurs brought on Oliver Skipp, Emerson and Bryan Salvatierra, to replace Dele Alli, Japhet Tanganga and Tanguy Ndombele.

There were bookings for Martin Odegaard and Albert Sambi Lokonga from Arsenal, and Oliver Skipp, for Spurs.

Arsenal will next travel to Brighton & Hove Albion, while Spurs will face Aston Villa at home.