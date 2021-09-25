Stalemate at Brentford Community Stadium, as Brentford draw 3-3 with Liverpool

On Saturday, Brentford and Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw at Brentford Community Stadium. Both teams arrived on the back of wins. Brentford were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Liverpool were coming from consecutive wins against Crystal Palace and Leeds United. After today's result, Brentford and Liverpool sit 9th and 1st places with 9 points and 14 points respectively.

It was an impressive opening from Brentford, thanks to Ethan Pinnock giving The Bees the lead in the 27th minute. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Diogo Jota equalised for The Reds in the 31st minute, which brought Jurgen Klopp's squad level at 1-1 at the half time break

Liverpool started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with Mohamed Salah finding the net in the 54th minute. However, their lead was short-lived, as an equalizer from Vitaly Janelt, 63 minutes in, brought Brentford level. However, each side looked hungry to win and Liverpool then found the back of the net, 67 minutes in thanks to Curtis Jones, taking the score to 3-2. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Yoane Wissa equalised for Brentford in the 82nd minute and seeing the game end 3-3.

For Brentford, Zanka, Shandon Baptiste and Yoane Wissa, came on for Ethan Pinnock, Frank Onyeka and Christian Norgaard. Liverpool brought on Roberto Firmino for Curtis Jones.

There were bookings for Frank Onyeka from Brentford, and Andy Robertson, for Liverpool.

Brentford will next travel to West Ham United, while Liverpool will face Manchester City at home.