Points shared, as Leicester play out a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium

On Saturday, Leicester and Burnley were held to a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium. Both teams arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Leicester were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. Burnley lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Arsenal. As things stand, Leicester are in 12th place, with 7 points from 6 matches, while Burnley sit in 19th, with 2 points from 6.

The Clarets dominated the first half, thanks to a goal from Jamie Vardy at the 12 minute mark. The Foxes then went on to level the score at 1-1, 37 minutes in, thanks to a effort from Jamie Vardy. However, Burnley just before half-time reestablished their lead via a Maxwel Cornet goal, finalising the first half 1-2.

Leicester took the lead in the second half, with Jamie Vardy finding the net again just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 2-2.

For Leicester, Timothy Castagne, Kelechi Iheanacho and James Maddison, came on for Ricardo Pereira, Boubakary Soumare and Ademola Lookman. Burnley brought on Johann Gudmundsson and Ashley Barnes, to replace Maxwel Cornet and Matej Vydra.

There were bookings for Jannik Vestergaard and Harvey Barnes from Leicester. For Burnley, Maxwel Cornet, Ashley Westwood, Johann Gudmundsson and James Tarkowski saw yellow.

Leicester will next travel to Crystal Palace, while Burnley will face Norwich City at home.