No home advantage for Leeds, as The Hammers take all 3 points (2-1)

West Ham United snatched all three points from Leeds United in a 2-1 victory on Saturday, at Elland Road. Leeds wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United. The Hammers, on the other hand, lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Manchester United. After today's result, Leeds are in 18th place, with 3 points from 6 matches, while The Hammers sit in 7th, with 11 points from 6.

Leeds started strongly in the first half, thanks to a goal from Raphinha, 19 minutes in to see out the first half 1-0.

The Hammers continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Junior Firpo finding the net in the 67th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Michail Antonio just before the final whistle to make it 2-1.

Both coaches used all available substitutions. For Leeds, Jack Harrison, Tyler Roberts and Crysencio Summerville, came on for Daniel James, Raphinha and Jamie Shackleton, The Hammers brought on Nikola Vlasic, Craig Dawson and Andriy Yarmolenko to replace Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio.

There were bookings for Raphinha, Illan Meslier and Tyler Roberts from Leeds. For The Hammers, Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio saw yellow.

The Hammers and Leeds will next play at home to Brentford and Watford respectively.