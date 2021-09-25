Its all even at Vicarage Road, after Watford draw 1-1 with Newcastle

On Saturday, Watford and Newcastle were held to a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road. Watford were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Newcastle are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. After today's result, Watford and Newcastle currently occupy 11th and 17th spots in the league, with 7 points and 3 points respectively after 6 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The Magpies, with Sean Longstaff finding the net, at 23 minutes, ending the first half 0-1.

Watford took the initiative in the second half, thanks to Ismaila Sarr finding the net at the 72 minute mark. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

Both managers used the full entitlement. For Watford, Ozan Tufan, Joao Pedro, Jeremy Ngakia and Oghenekaro Etebo, came on for Tom Cleverley, Juraj Kucka, Kiko Femenia and Emmanuel Dennis, Newcastle brought on Jacob Murphy and Dwight Gayle to replace Miguel Almiron and Joseph Willock.

There were bookings for Emmanuel Dennis, William Troost-Ekong, Danny Rose and Craig Cathcart from Watford, and Javi Manquillo, Matt Ritchie and Karl Darlow, for Newcastle.

Newcastle and Watford will next play away to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United respectively.