Home defeat for Man U, as Villa secure the win

Man U on home loss to Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday. Both Man U and Villa arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Man U had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning their previous two games against West Ham United away and Newcastle United at home, by 2-1 and 4-1 respectively. Villa were looking to extend their winning run after a 3-0 victory against Everton. After today's result, Man U are 4th with 13 points from 6 matches, while Villa sit in 7th, with 10 points from 6.

After a goalless first half, The Villa continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Kortney Hause finding the net just before the final whistle, which sealed the victory for the visitors.

For Man U, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof and Edinson Cavani, came on for Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Scott Mctominay. Villa brought on Emiliano Buendia and Cameron Archer, to replace Danny Ings and Jacob Ramsey.

There were bookings for Luke Shaw and Fred from Man U, and John McGinn and Matty Cash, for Villa.

Man U will play their next fixture at home against Everton, while Villa will face Tottenham Hotspur away.