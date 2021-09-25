Everton beat Norwich City 2-0 at Goodison Park

Everton enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Norwich City at Goodison Park on Saturday. Both Everton and Norwich came from defeats in their previous league games. Everton were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 3-0 to Aston Villa. Norwich, on the other hand, were beaten 3-1 in the previous match against Watford. After today's result, Everton are in 5th place, with 13 points from 6 matches, while Norwich sit in 20th, with 0 points from 6.

Everton started the game well, thanks to Andros Townsend giving Everton the lead in the 29th minute, to take a 1-0 lead into half time.

The Toffees continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Abdoulaye Doucoure finding the net in the 77th minute, leaving the final score at 2-0.

Everton brought on Anthony Gordon, Tom Davies and Lewis Norman Dobbin for Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray and Alex Iwobi. Norwich brought on Milot Rashica, Christos Tzolis and Dimitris Giannoulis, to replace Ozan Kabak, Mathias Normann and Brandon Williams.

There were bookings for Lucas Digne and Anthony Gordon from Everton. For Norwich, Ozan Kabak, Pierre Lees-Melou and Brandon Williams saw yellow.

Everton next face Manchester United and Norwich are away to Burnley.