Chelsea succumb to Manchester City with 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea on home loss to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Chelsea were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two games against Tottenham Hotspur away and Aston Villa at home, by 3-0 and 3-0 respectively. Man City had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Southampton. As things stand, both teams are on 13 points and occupy 3rd and 2nd places respectively after 6 matches.

Following a goalless first half, Man City certainly were out of the blocks quickly in the second half, with Gabriel Jesus giving Cityzens the lead at the 53 minute mark, leaving the final score at 1-0.

Both coaches used all available substitutions. For Chelsea, Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, came on for Reece James, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, Man City brought on Riyad Mahrez, Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling, to replace Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.

There were bookings for Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea. For Man City, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias saw yellow.

Chelsea will next play Southampton at home, with Man City facing Liverpool away.