Visitors secure victory as Man U beat The Hammers 2-1

Manchester United eased past West Ham United in a 2-1 victory on Sunday at London Stadium. The Hammers arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a scoreless draw against Southampton in their previous match while Man U were coming from consecutive wins against Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Following today's result, The Hammers are in 8th place on the table and has 8 points while Man U sit in 2nd with 13 points after 5 matches.

The Hammers started strongly in the first half, with Said Benrahma finding the net, at 30 minutes. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Cristiano Ronaldo equalised for Man U, 35 minutes in to see out the first half 1-1.

The Red Devils continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Jesse Lingard finding the net just before the final whistle. The game ended 2-1 to Man U.

The Hammers brought on Andriy Yarmolenko, Manuel Lanzini and Mark Noble for Nikola Vlasic, Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen. Man U brought on Jadon Sancho, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic, to replace Mason Greenwood, Paul Pogba and Fred.

The Hammers will next travel to Leeds United, while Man U will face Aston Villa at home.