Visitors leave with nothing, as Brighton secure 2-1 home win against Leicester

Brighton & Hove Albion strolled past Leicester City with a 2-1 win on Sunday at the Amex Stadium. Brighton were looking to pick up points, following a 1-0 victory against Brentford. Leicester lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Manchester City. As it stands, Brighton are in 3rd place on the table and has 12 points while Leicester sit in 12th with 6 points after 5 matches.

The Seagulls found the net first, thanks to Neal Maupay giving Brighton the lead, 35 minutes in, to take a 1-0 lead into half time.

Brighton started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with an early goal from Danny Welbeck in the 50th minute. In the end though, Leicester, 61 minutes in hit back though via a Jamie Vardy goal. The final result, Brighton 2, Leicester 1.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Brighton, Enock Mwepu, Dan Burn and Jakub Moder, came on for Solly March, Danny Welbeck and Yves Bissouma, Leicester brought on Ademola Lookman, Timothy Castagne and Kelechi Iheanacho, to replace James Maddison, Ryan Bertrand and Boubakary Soumare.

There were bookings for Joel Veltman and Robert Sanchez from Brighton, and Wilfred Ndidi, for Leicester.

Brighton will next travel to Crystal Palace, while Leicester will face Burnley at home.