No reply from Spurs, as Chelsea rampage to 3

Chelsea's 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, was hard fought at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Crystal Palace. Chelsea, on the other hand, were coming from a 3-0 win against Aston Villa. As the table looks today, Spurs are in 7th place, with 9 points from 5 matches, while Chelsea sit in 1st, with 13 points from 5.

After a goalless first half, Chelsea certainly were out of the blocks quickly in the second half, with an early goal from Thiago Silva in the 49th minute. The Blues looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from N'Golo Kante at the 57 minute mark to establish a 2-0. Chelsea then scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Antonio Rudiger just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-0.

For Spurs, Oliver Skipp, Bryan Salvatierra and Davinson Sanchez, came on for Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero. Chelsea brought on N'Golo Kante and Timo Werner, to replace Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.

The referee booked one player from Chelsea, Timo Werner.

Spurs will next travel to Arsenal, while Chelsea will face Manchester City at home.