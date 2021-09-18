Watford take all 3 points, after 3-1 victory against Norwich City

Watford eased past Norwich City in a 3-1 victory on Saturday at Carrow Road. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Norwich were looking to improve their position in the table after losing their last game 1-0 to Arsenal. Watford were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. As it stands, Norwich are currently 20th with 0 points from 5 matches, while Watford sit in 10th, with 6 points from 5.

The Hornets dominated the first half, thanks to Emmanuel Dennis giving Watford the lead at the 17 minute mark. However, their lead was short lived, as Teemu Pukki equalised for Norwich in the 35th minute, to take a 1-1 lead into half time.

The Hornets continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Ismaila Sarr giving Watford the lead, 63 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a second effort from Ismaila Sarr, 80 minutes in with a final score of 3-1.

Norwich brought on Christos Tzolis, Todd Cantwell and Adam Idah for Josh Sargent, Mathias Normann and Milot Rashica. Watford brought on Jeremy Ngakia, Ken Sema and Oghenekaro Etebo, to replace Kiko Femenia, Emmanuel Dennis and Tom Cleverley.

There were bookings for Brandon Williams from Norwich. For Watford, Craig Cathcart saw yellow.

Norwich will next play Everton away, with Watford facing Newcastle United at home.